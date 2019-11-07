National

Honeypreet granted bail in 2017 Panchkula violence case

Honeypreet Insan

Honeypreet Insan  

The adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief was named in the FIR for allegedly conspiring to incite violence following the conviction of the Dera head in August 2017.

A court granted bail to Honeypreet Insan, adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, in the 2017 Panchkula violence case. Last Saturday, another court here had dropped sedition charges against her.

The bail was granted on surety bond of ₹one lakh each, defence counsel R.S. Chauhan said, adding Honeypreet, who is lodged in Ambala jail, was released on Wednesday evening.

“As the IPC Sections including 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse), 146 (rioting), 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) are bailable sections, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Panchkula, Rohit Vats granted bail to her on her plea, he said.

He said Honeypreet had moved a bail plea after sedition charges against her were dropped on Saturday by the Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Sandhir.

He said after this the Sessions court had sent the case back to the CJM court in Panchkula where it came up for hearing on Wednesday.

The Panchkula police had booked Honeypreet and other Dera followers on the charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy in connection with the Panchkula violence case.

Honeypreet, along with others, was named in the FIR for allegedly conspiring to incite violence in Panchkula that broke out following the conviction of the Dera head in August 2017.

According to the charge sheet, the conspiracy to spread violence was hatched by Honeypreet and the 45-member Dera management committee at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa.

