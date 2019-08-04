Home Ministry’s nod for terror prosecutions peaked in June

The Union Home Ministry sanctioned prosecution of more than 400 terror suspects in the past three years, with the maximum number granted in June this year.

An analysis of the Ministry’s sanction of prosecutions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) between June 2016 and June 2019 shows that on average 11 sanctions were given every month. The sanction is given to file a charge sheet against suspects in terror offences. Under the UAPA, the investigating agency can take up to 180 days after the arrest to file the chargesheet and seek a further extension from the court.

The maximum number of sanctions in a month, 44, was in June, followed by 38 in July 2016. Amit Shah took charge as Home Minister on June 1.

Mr. Shah informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday that the nodal counterterrorism agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), registered 278 terror cases since its inception in 2008, of which charge sheets were filed in 204 cases. He said 221 persons were convicted and 92 acquitted by the courts in these cases. Of the 204, as many as 131 charge sheets have been filed since June 1, 2014.

Parliament cleared the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, on Friday, allowing individuals to be designated as terrorists. The UAPA, enacted in 1967, was first amended in 2004 and subsequently in 2008, 2013 and now in 2019. The 2004 amendment was to enable the imposition of a ban on organisations for terrorist activities, a provision under which 34 outfits were banned.

The proposal for designating an individual as a terrorist would come from intelligence agencies and the entire process would be non-judicial. The designations would be decided by officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the “burden of proof” would be on the government to prove the charges, an official claimed.

Opposition parties have raised concerns about the new law saying it could also be used against political opponents and that civil society activists, who speak against the government, may be branded as “terrorists”. Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram warned the government on Friday that the law was unconstitutional and would likely be struck down by the courts.

A senior government official explained that arrests made under all UAPA cases required sanction from the competent authority. Under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (Recommendation and Sanction of Prosecution) Rules 2008, the competent authority in the Home Ministry or the State government has to give sanction within seven days after being approached by the investigating agency.