Home Ministry warns NGOs

The Home Ministry has warned NGOs, who have changed their office-bearers and key functionaries without informing the Ministry, with penal action, if they fail to do so within a month.

All NGOs and associations registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010, which makes them eligible to receive foreign funds and donations, have to submit online application for addition, deletion and change of details about office-bearers and key functionaries within one month.

As per norms, all associations, granted a certificate of registration under Section 11 and 12 of the FCRA, 2010 have reported details of their office-bearers and key functionaries while applying for registration.

“It is noticed that some associations/persons, having been registered under the Act, have changed their office-bearers/key functionaries without approval from the MHA and without updating this data on a real time basis through the online application meant for change of these details...all such associations are hereby called upon to submit online changes failing which penal action shall be initiated under the appropriate provisions of the FCRA Act, 2010 and Rules, 2011,” the order issued by the MHA on Friday said.