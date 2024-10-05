Home Ministry to chair review meet with CMs of Left-Wing Extremism affected States

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a review meeting with Chief Ministers of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected States on October 7 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will attend the meeting.

Five Union Ministers of ministries closely involved with providing development support to the LWE-affected States will also attend the meeting. The Deputy National Security Advisor and senior officers from Centre, States and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will also participate in the deliberations, an official release from the Home Ministry stated.

The release stated that the government is committed to completely root out the menace of LWE by March 2026. The Union government is providing all possible assistance to LWE-hit State governments in fighting the menace of Naxalism.

Mr. Shah had last chaired the LWE review meeting with the Chief Ministers of LWE-affected States on October 6, 2023. During that meeting, he had given comprehensive directions with regard to elimination of the LWE threat.

The release also stated that LWE violence has come down by 72% while there is 86% decline in deaths in 2023 as compared to 2010. In 2024, so far, unprecedented success by the security forces in elimination of armed LWE cadres has been achieved.

“So far, 202 LWE cadres have been eliminated in this year, 723 LWE cadres have surrendered in first 9 months of 2024, while 812 have been arrested. The number of LWE affected districts have come down to just 38 in 2024,” the release stated.

It further stated: “The Central Government has taken many steps, including impetus on road and mobile connectivity, to take developmental schemes to the remotest areas of the affected States as 14,400 km roads have been constructed and nearly 6,000 mobile towers have been installed in LWE-affected areas, so far.”

