GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Home Ministry to chair review meet with CMs of Left-Wing Extremism affected States

Union government is committed to completely root out the menace of LWE by March 2026, a press release says

Published - October 05, 2024 11:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a gathering in Gandhinagar on October 4.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a gathering in Gandhinagar on October 4. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a review meeting with Chief Ministers of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected States on October 7 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will attend the meeting.

Five Union Ministers of ministries closely involved with providing development support to the LWE-affected States will also attend the meeting. The Deputy National Security Advisor and senior officers from Centre, States and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will also participate in the deliberations, an official release from the Home Ministry stated.

The release stated that the government is committed to completely root out the menace of LWE by March 2026. The Union government is providing all possible assistance to LWE-hit State governments in fighting the menace of Naxalism.

Mr. Shah had last chaired the LWE review meeting with the Chief Ministers of LWE-affected States on October 6, 2023. During that meeting, he had given comprehensive directions with regard to elimination of the LWE threat.

The release also stated that LWE violence has come down by 72% while there is 86% decline in deaths in 2023 as compared to 2010. In 2024, so far, unprecedented success by the security forces in elimination of armed LWE cadres has been achieved.

“So far, 202 LWE cadres have been eliminated in this year, 723 LWE cadres have surrendered in first 9 months of 2024, while 812 have been arrested. The number of LWE affected districts have come down to just 38 in 2024,” the release stated.

It further stated: “The Central Government has taken many steps, including impetus on road and mobile connectivity, to take developmental schemes to the remotest areas of the affected States as 14,400 km roads have been constructed and nearly 6,000 mobile towers have been installed in LWE-affected areas, so far.”

Published - October 05, 2024 11:20 pm IST

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / Bihar / Andhra Pradesh / Jharkhand / Telangana / Orissa / Maharashtra / Madhya Pradesh / national security

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.