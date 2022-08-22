Home Ministry suspends two officials in Delhi liquor policy case

Lieutenant Governor had recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise policy 2021-22

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 22, 2022 suspended two officials, including Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer A. Gopi Krishna in the Delhi liquor policy case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Mr. Krishna was the Excise Commissioner when the liquor policy by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi was implemented in November 2021. Another officer who was suspended by the MHA is Anand Kumar Tiwari, the then Deputy Excise Commissioner. Mr. Tiwari is a Delhi Andaman and Nicobar Islands civil service officer.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on July 22 recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise policy 2021-22. Last week, the CBI raided the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Excise portfolio.

The CBI on August 19 filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 15 persons, including Mr. Sisodia, as accused.