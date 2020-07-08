Home Ministry suspends J&K officer who complained against DGP

Days after he filed a police complaint against the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), a 2000 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has been suspended by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday.
Basant Rath, posted as Inspector General, Civil Defence in Jammu, had on June 25 given a written police complaint against DGP Dilbag Singh alleging apprehension about his life and liberty and attributing it to “certain activities of Sh. Dilbag Singh, IPS batch 1987 batch, presently DGP”.
An order issued by the Home Ministry stated that disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Rath are contemplated in connection with “repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour” that have been brought to the notice of the government. It said that he was immediately attached to the police headquarters in Srinagar.
Belonging to Odisha, Mr. Rath, born in an underprivileged family, is known for distributing books free of cost to poor students.
Mr. Rath had in the past posted a series of tweets against Mr. Singh referring to him as “Diloo” and accusing him of amassing property in prime areas.
Mr. Rath has been asked not to leave the headquarters without permission from the Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The officer had become popular during his stint in Srinagar in 2018 where he handled traffic operations and moved without any kind of security paraphernalia.
