Home Ministry sets up committee to probe Parliament security breach 

December 14, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) constituted an inquiry committee headed by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director-General Anish Dayal Singh to probe the security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“On request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the MHA has ordered an inquiry of the Parliament security breach incident. An inquiry committee has been set up under Shri Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts,” an MHA spokesperson posted on X.

It added that the inquiry committee will investigate the reasons for the breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. “The committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest,” the MHA said.

Earlier in the day, Opposition members demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Madhya Pradesh for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Chief Minister at the time of the incident, come to the House and give a statement.

Five of the six people involved in the breach – including the two who jumped into the well of the House – have been detained so far.

