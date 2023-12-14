GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Home Ministry sets up committee to probe Parliament security breach 

The inquiry committee will investigate the reasons for the breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action

December 14, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

Vijaita Singh
Vijaita Singh
Security personnel stand guard outside the Parliament House complex during the Winter session, in New Delhi, on December 13, 2023.

Security personnel stand guard outside the Parliament House complex during the Winter session, in New Delhi, on December 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) constituted an inquiry committee headed by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director-General Anish Dayal Singh to probe the security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“On request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the MHA has ordered an inquiry of the Parliament security breach incident. An inquiry committee has been set up under Shri Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts,” an MHA spokesperson posted on X.

Also read: Parliament security breach | Hearing a loud thud, MPs first thought that ‘something or someone has fallen’

It added that the inquiry committee will investigate the reasons for the breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. “The committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest,” the MHA said.

Earlier in the day, Opposition members demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Madhya Pradesh for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Chief Minister at the time of the incident, come to the House and give a statement. 

Five of the six people involved in the breach – including the two who jumped into the well of the House – have been detained so far.

Parliament security breach | This was a breach, 2001 Parliament attack was terror, says MP who witnessed both
