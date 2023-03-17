HamberMenu
Home Ministry seeks report from West Bengal government on Suvendu's claim of 'false' cases

In July 2021, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had alleged that he was being subjected to "political vendetta" since he was an Opposition leader and the cases were registered against him with "false claims"

March 17, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Union Home Ministry has sought "immediately" a report from the West Bengal government on allegations that "false and fabricated" cases were registered against Opposition leaders and workers in the State.

The move came after the Prime Minister's Office wrote a letter to the Ministry and forwarded a letter written by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari in which he alleged registration of "false and fabricated" cases against Opposition leaders and party workers allegedly by the West Bengal government.

"As the issue raised in the petition is concerned with the government of West Bengal, it is requested that the matter may please be looked into appropriately and the report in the matter may please be furnished to this ministry immediately," the Home Ministry letter said.

The letter to the West Bengal Chief Secretary was sent on March 10.

In July 2021, Mr. Adhikari had alleged that he was being subjected to "political vendetta" since he was an Opposition leader and the cases were registered against him with "false claims".

He had then approached the Calcutta High Court seeking an order directing quashing of the FIRs against him.

Mr. Adhikari had also pleaded in the writ petition transfer of the criminal cases against him to the CBI for an "impartial investigation".

