Home Ministry sanctions three more NIA branches

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned three additional branches of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Imphal, Ranchi and Chennai.

The branches will be in addition to nine NIA branches located at Guwahati, Mumbai, Jammu, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Raipur and Chandigarh, besides the specialised units at the federal anti-terror agency’s headquarters in Delhi.

“This decision will help in ensuring quick response to any emergent situation in the States concerned by the premier anti-terror investigation agency. It will strengthen the NIA’s capability in investigation of terrorism-related cases and other national security related matters. It will also facilitate timely collection of crucial information and evidence,” said an NIA spokesperson.

