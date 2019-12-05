National

Home Ministry sanctions ₹100 crore for setting up women help desks in police stations

more-in

The Home Ministry has sanctioned ₹100 crore from the Nirbhaya Fund for setting up women help desks in police stations across the country.

“These desks would focus on making the police stations more women friendly and approachable, as they would be the first and single point of contact for any woman walking into a police station. Essentially, women police officers would be deployed at these help desks,” a Home Ministry statement said.

It added that the officials at these desks would be trained to be sensitive towards women. “These help desks would have enlisted panel of experts like lawyers, psychologists and NGOs to facilitate legal aid, counselling, shelter, rehabilitation and training,” the statement added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 10:34:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/home-ministry-sanctions-100-crore-for-setting-up-women-help-desks-in-police-stations/article30196531.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY