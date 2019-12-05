Home Ministry sanctions ₹100 crore for setting up women help desks in police stations

The Home Ministry has sanctioned ₹100 crore from the Nirbhaya Fund for setting up women help desks in police stations across the country.
“These desks would focus on making the police stations more women friendly and approachable, as they would be the first and single point of contact for any woman walking into a police station. Essentially, women police officers would be deployed at these help desks,” a Home Ministry statement said.
It added that the officials at these desks would be trained to be sensitive towards women. “These help desks would have enlisted panel of experts like lawyers, psychologists and NGOs to facilitate legal aid, counselling, shelter, rehabilitation and training,” the statement added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.