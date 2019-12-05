Home Ministry sanctions ₹100 crore for setting up women help desks in police stations

The Home Ministry has sanctioned ₹100 crore from the Nirbhaya Fund for setting up women help desks in police stations across the country.

“These desks would focus on making the police stations more women friendly and approachable, as they would be the first and single point of contact for any woman walking into a police station. Essentially, women police officers would be deployed at these help desks,” a Home Ministry statement said.

It added that the officials at these desks would be trained to be sensitive towards women. “These help desks would have enlisted panel of experts like lawyers, psychologists and NGOs to facilitate legal aid, counselling, shelter, rehabilitation and training,” the statement added.