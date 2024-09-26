Home Ministry reviewed over 400 visa applications from Bangladesh in certain categories in August

Even though visa services for Bangladesh nationals remain suspended for an indefinite period, the Union Home Ministry reviewed more than 400 visa applications in specific categories from the neighbouring country in August.

Bangladesh witnessed a huge political change on August 5 when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and escaped to India.

For the past two months, the Indian Visa Application Centres in Bangladesh are processing limited number of visas for students and urgent medical purposes.

Bangladesh accounts for the highest number of foreign visitors to India. Last year, around 16 lakh visas were granted to Bangladeshi nationals, an official said.

In August, 434 prior referral check (PRC) cases were cleared in respect of Bangladesh nationals, said a Ministry official. The number of such cases cleared in respect of Pakistan during the same month stood at 878, the official said.

PRC refers to specific cases where a background check of the applicant is done by intelligence and security agencies before a visa is granted. The total number of visas granted during the period was not known.

India offers 15 categories of visa to Bangladesh, which includes “urgent service.”

According to the Ministry, “grant of visa to Bangladesh nationals is governed by the Revised Travel Arrangements signed between India and Bangladesh on 28th January, 2013 and the administrative instructions issued from time to time.”

Visa free regime for Bangladesh is agreed on reciprocal basis for holders of diplomatic and official passports for a period of up to 45 days stay.

While countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and Sudan have been placed under prior reference category (PRC) en bloc, there are certain kinds of visas for specific countries such as China and Bangladesh, which have to undergo an added layer of security check.

The business visa for Chinese nationals is not under prior referral category, but the vetting exists for employment and conference visas. India offers visa on arrival facility only for Japan, Republic of Korea and United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a period not exceeding 60 days for business, tourism, conference and medical purposes.

The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed along the Bangladesh border has been on a heightened alert since August 5 and has received strict instruction from the government to not allow anyone into the country without valid documents or visa.

