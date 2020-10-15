National

Home Ministry monitoring rain situation in Telangana, A.P.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was closely monitoring the situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the wake of heavy rainfall.

Mr. Shah tweeted that “the Modi government is committed to provide all possible assistance to the people of both the States in this hour of need. My thoughts and prayers are with those affected.”

Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy rushed to Hyderabad on Wednesday as several areas in his Lok Sabha constituency stood inundated.

An official said Mr. Reddy was visiting the affected areas.

