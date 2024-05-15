More than 300 applicants become Indian citizens under the CAA

The Union government on May 15 granted citizenship certificates to more than 300 people who applied under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 14 people were handed over the certificates by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Delhi. The country of origin of the applicants was not immediately known but a government source said that most applicants were Pakistani Hindus.

Watch | All about Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024

On March 11, days ahead of the announcement of the General Elections, MHA notified the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024 that enabled the implementation of CAA, more than four years after the legislation was passed by Parliament in December 2019. The Citizenship Act, 1955 was amended to facilitate citizenship through registration and naturalisation under Section 6B, CAA to undocumented migrants belonging to six non-Muslim communities — Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian — from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, and reduced the period to qualify for citizenship from the existing requirement of continuous stay of 11 years to 5 years.

The Rules grant the final authority to accord citizenship to an empowered committee headed by Director, Census Operations while the scrutiny of applications filed online on indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in was done by a district level committee (DLC) headed by postal department officials. On successful verification of documents, the DLCs administered the oath of allegiance to the applicants. The portal is said to have received more than 25,000 applications so far.

While disbursing the certificate, Mr. Bhalla highlighted salient features of the Rules. Secretary Posts, Director (IB), Registrar General of India and senior officers were also present during the interactive session.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.