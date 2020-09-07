Home Ministry grants security cover for Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

NEW DELHI

07 September 2020 13:40 IST

Actor has been engaged in Twitter spats with Maharashtra govt over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Union Home Ministry has accorded central security cover to actor Kangana Ranaut, a senior Ministry official said on Monday.

The actor has been engaged in Twitter spats with the ruling Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has been living at her family home in Himachal Pradesh's Manali for the past few months.

Also Read Himachal Pradesh government to give security to Kangana Ranaut in state: CM Advertising Advertising

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), deployed in internal security duties, will provide cover to Ms. Ranaut across the country, said the official.

It was not clear if the actor will pay for the security cover. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, who also has CRPF security cover, pays fees to the government for availing of the services.

Y category entails that the individual will be protected by 11-12 personnel round the clock.