Home Ministry extends COVID-19 norms till October 31

Home Ministry issues fresh guidelines.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued fresh guidelines on Tuesday asking States for prompt and effective containment measures and to accelerate the pace of vaccination to prevent the rise in number of COVID-19 cases due to the coming festival season.

The guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 will be effective till October 31.

The MHA asked the States to take relevant action under various provisions of the Disaster Management Act for strict implementation of containment measures.

The earlier guidelines issued in August are applicable till September 30.