Home Ministry designs new online portal on MLAT and LR requests

December 28, 2022 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday, December 28, 2022, said the Home Ministry had designed a new online portal on Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) and letter rogatory (LR) requests for probe agencies.

Mr. Bhalla, who inaugurated the Interpol Liaison Officers Workshop organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation on the subject “LRs/MLAT and Extradition Matters”, said the request from other countries for legal assistance should also be treated on priority as part of reciprocity.

The Home Secretary invited feedback and practical suggestions towards improving the efficacy of international cooperation channels for assistance in criminal matters.

The Interpol Liaison Officers from States, Union Territories, other law enforcement agencies and the CBI officers attended the workshop.

The workshop also focussed on utilising Interpol Notices and drafting requests focusing on crime.

