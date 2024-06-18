ADVERTISEMENT

Home Ministry designates Kollam port as Immigration Check Post

Published - June 18, 2024 11:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India has 31 authorised seaport Immigration Check Posts and out of those 10 are under the direct control and management of the Bureau of Immigration

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Kollam port. File. | Photo Credit: C. Sureshkumar

The Union government has designated the Kollam port in Kerala as an authorised Immigration Check Post (ICP) for entry and exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers, an order by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MHA notification was issued under Rule 3 (b) of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (2) of Clause 2 of the Foreigners Order 1948, the Central Government hereby appoints Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, Trivandrum as the ‘Civil Authority’ for the purposes of the said Order for the Immigration Check Post located at Kollam Seaport in the State of Kerala with effect from 18 June, 2024,” he notification said.

The issue was raised several times in the last Lok Sabha by Kollam Member of Parliament N.K. Premachandran.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The MHA had earlier informed a parliamentary panel that India has 31 authorised seaport ICPs and out of those 10 are under the direct control and management of the Bureau of Immigration, MHA. The remaining ICPs are controlled by State police agencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

immigration

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US