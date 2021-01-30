Home Ministry clears ₹1,751cr. assistance to 5 States for floods

A high level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved an additional Central assistance of ₹1,751.05 crore to five States — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh — for the damage caused by floods and landslips last year.
The committee has approved the assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), an MHA statement said.
It said ₹437.15 crore had been approved for Assam, ₹75.86 crore to Arunachal Pradesh, ₹320.94 crore to Odisha, ₹245.96 crore to Telangana and ₹386.06 crore to Uttar Pradesh.
For hailstorms during rabi 2019-20, ₹285.08 crore had also been approved for Uttar Pradesh.
In all the five States, the Union government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of memorandum from the affected States, it said.
In addition, during 2020-21, till date, the Central government had released ₹19,036.43 crore to 28 States from the State Disaster Response Fund and ₹4,409.71 crore to 11 States from the NDRF, it said.
