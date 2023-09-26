HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Home Ministry asks NGOs to declare assets acquired from foreign funds

According to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules Amendment Rules, 2023, notified on Monday, two new additions have been made to the existing rules

September 26, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) amended rules on Monday asking non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and associations to declare movable and immovable assets created out of foreign contribution. Registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) is mandatory for NGOs to receive foreign funds. 

According to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules Amendment Rules, 2023, notified on Monday, two new additions have been made to the existing rules where NGOs are required to declare the details of assets by March 31 of the financial year. The rules in existence since 2011, were last amended in 2022. 

The details required to be filled in a form are — description of the assets, size and location of the immovable asset such as land, building etc, value of the movable assets at the beginning of the financial year, value of assets acquired and disposed during the financial year, and value of movable and immovable assets as per the balance sheet at the end of the financial year.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.