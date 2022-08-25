Home Minister reviews security of J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, NSA Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Army Chief Manoj Pande are also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that once the fear of cross-border movement of terrorists is eliminated, the people of Jammu and Kashmir would decisively defeat the proxy war with the help of security forces. A statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Mr. Shah also urged the security forces to make the border and the Line of Control (LoC) impregnable for a “prosperous and peaceful J&K”.

Terror ecosystem comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well being of the common man requires to be dismantled, the Minister said.

Mr. Shah reviewed the security situation in J&K on Thursday. He asked security forces and the police to continue with the coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism.

The meeting was attended by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser and other senior officials of the Government of India, the Army and J&K government.

Mr. Shah reviewed the working of the security grid and on various actions being taken to reduce the incidents of terrorism over the last few years, the statement said.

He appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and the J&K administration for the successful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra this year, which was held after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The cases registered under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) were also reviewed and it was stressed that investigation should be timely and effective. The agencies concerned should work on improving capacities for ensuring quality investigation,” the ministry said.