ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister inaugurates National Security Strategy Conference  

Published - September 13, 2024 10:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Leaders of State police forces, CAPFs, and intelligence agencies will brainstorm with young police officers and domain experts to chart solutions for emerging national security challenges

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates the 7th National Security Strategies Conference-2024, in New Delhi on Friday (September 13, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a two-day National Security Strategies Conference on Friday (September 13, 2024), to chalk out solutions to emerging national security challenges through discussions with the States’ top police leadership, the Central Armed Police Forces, and intelligence agencies.

The conference brings together a “unique mix of senior police leadership managing national security challenges, young police officers working at the cutting-edge level, and domain experts in specialised fields”, according to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Over 750 officers from across the country are set to take part in the conference, which is being held in a hybrid format combining physical and virtual modes.

Mr. Shah also launched a dashboard developed by the National Crime Records Bureau in order to implement the decisions taken during the annual conference for Directors and Inspectors General of Police, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US