Home Minister inaugurates National Security Strategy Conference  

Leaders of State police forces, CAPFs, and intelligence agencies will brainstorm with young police officers and domain experts to chart solutions for emerging national security challenges

Published - September 13, 2024 10:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates the 7th National Security Strategies Conference-2024, in New Delhi on Friday (September 13, 2024).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates the 7th National Security Strategies Conference-2024, in New Delhi on Friday (September 13, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a two-day National Security Strategies Conference on Friday (September 13, 2024), to chalk out solutions to emerging national security challenges through discussions with the States’ top police leadership, the Central Armed Police Forces, and intelligence agencies.

The conference brings together a “unique mix of senior police leadership managing national security challenges, young police officers working at the cutting-edge level, and domain experts in specialised fields”, according to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Over 750 officers from across the country are set to take part in the conference, which is being held in a hybrid format combining physical and virtual modes.

Mr. Shah also launched a dashboard developed by the National Crime Records Bureau in order to implement the decisions taken during the annual conference for Directors and Inspectors General of Police, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

