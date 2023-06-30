ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister approves release of ₹6,194 crore disaster relief fund to 19 States

June 30, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

According to an official statement, the amount includes ₹1,209.60 crore as Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund to four States — Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh — for 2022-23

PTI

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the release of ₹6,194.40 crore to 19 States under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The amount includes ₹1,209.60 crore as Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund to four States — Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh — for 2022-23, according to an official statement.

The statement added that ₹4,984.80 crore will also be given to 15 States — Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Tripura — for 2023-24.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The release of funds will help States undertake relief measures during the current monsoon season. The Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already approved the release of ₹3,649.40 crore as Central share of SDRF to nine States during 2023-24.

Based on the 15th Finance Commission's recommendations, the Central government has allocated ₹1,28,122.40 crore for SDRF for years 2021-22 to 2025-26, the release stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US