HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Home Minister approves release of ₹6,194 crore disaster relief fund to 19 States

According to an official statement, the amount includes ₹1,209.60 crore as Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund to four States — Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh — for 2022-23

June 30, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the release of ₹6,194.40 crore to 19 States under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The amount includes ₹1,209.60 crore as Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund to four States — Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh — for 2022-23, according to an official statement.

The statement added that ₹4,984.80 crore will also be given to 15 States — Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Tripura — for 2023-24.

The release of funds will help States undertake relief measures during the current monsoon season. The Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already approved the release of ₹3,649.40 crore as Central share of SDRF to nine States during 2023-24.

Based on the 15th Finance Commission's recommendations, the Central government has allocated ₹1,28,122.40 crore for SDRF for years 2021-22 to 2025-26, the release stated.

Related Topics

disaster management / Uttar Pradesh / Chhattisgarh / Telangana / Meghalaya

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.