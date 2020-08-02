Coronavirus | Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19

02 August 2020 17:01 IST

Mr. Shah requests people who came in contact with him to self-isolate.

Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2.

Mr. Shah has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram where doctors say that since he has other co-morbidities and that he is more vulnerable to the virus

He is under observation as of now, say doctors.

Mr. Shah, in his tweet, requested people who had come in contact with him to isolate and get themselves tested for COVID-19.