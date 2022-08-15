Home Minister Amit Shah greets people on Independence Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday greeted people on Independence Day and said it is an occasion to be proud of India's culture, vibrant democratic tradition and achievements over the last 75 years.

In a message, Mr. Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling the brave freedom fighters' dream of a strong and self-reliant India by giving paramount importance to the national interest.

"It is a day to be proud of India's culture, vibrant democratic tradition and achievements over the last 75 years.

"I pay my homage to our freedom fighters who brought us freedom and our brave soldiers who sacrificed everything for the defence of the nation,” he said.

The home minister said everyone should contribute to this continuous journey of development through hard work to make India a 'Vishwaguru' once again by the time of the centenary year of India's independence.