Home Minister Amit Shah calls on President Droupadi Murmu

PTI July 29, 2022 13:38 IST

What transpired in the meeting between the Home Minister and President Murmu is not known immediately

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 29 called on President Droupadi Murmu as the ruling BJP and the Congress continued to lock horns over a comment by a Leader of the Opposition party in the Parliament. What transpired in the meeting between the Home Minister and the President is not known immediately. “Called on Adarneeya Rashtrapati, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. @rashtrapatibhvn,” Mr. Shah tweeted. Parliament proceedings were disrupted for the second consecutive day on Friday due to protests and counter protests over Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's terming President Droupadi Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni.’ On Thursday, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman led the charge in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively against the Congress. Ms. Irani on July 28 had also demanded an apology from Congress President Sonia Gandhi for Mr. Chowdhary's remark, leading to vociferous protests from the Opposition members and counter-protests from treasury benches. Both the Houses could not function on Thursday and Friday properly due to the pandemonium. There was also a face-off between Ms. Gandhi and Ms. Irani during an interval on Thursday, inviting allegations and counter-allegations from both the sides.



