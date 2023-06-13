ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister Amit Shah asks States to prepare disaster management plans

June 13, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

He asked States to prepare a roadmap in conjunction with National Disaster Management Authority

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 13 asked States to prepare a disaster management plan in areas where eight new nuclear installations are to become operational.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 13 asked States to prepare a disaster management plan in areas where eight new nuclear installations are to become operational.

He asked States to prepare a roadmap in conjunction with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Mr. Shah, chairing a meeting with State government Ministers, also announced three major schemes for disaster management worth over ₹8000 crore

He said that ₹5,000 crore project has been allocated to expand and modernise fire services in States.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“An amount of ₹2,500 crore project for the seven most populous metros— Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune— to reduce the risk of urban flooding,” Mr. Shah said.

The Minister also said that ₹825 crore National Landslide Risk Mitigation Scheme has been planned in 17 States and Union Territories for landslide mitigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US