Home Minister Amit Shah appeals to people to take pledge to work towards malnutrition-free India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday appealed to everyone to take a pledge to work towards making India malnutrition-free.

In a series of tweets on the occasion of 3rd ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah’, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, Mr. Shah said ‘Poshan Abhiyaan’ is a robust scheme which has been playing an unprecedented role in eliminating malnutrition from the country.

The Home Minister said adequate nutrition for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers has always been a priority for Prime Minister Modi.

“This POSHAN Maah 2020, PM Narendra Modi’s Govt will focus on an intensive campaign across the country for the holistic nourishment of children with severe acute malnutrition. To further strengthen this scheme, let us all take a pledge & contribute towards a malnutrition-free India,” he said.

The 3rd ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ is being celebrated in the month of September. The objective of the ‘Poshan Maah’ is to encourage Jan Bhagidaari (public participation) for addressing malnutrition amongst young children and women and to ensure health and nutrition for everyone.

