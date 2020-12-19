Homage Day to mark death of farmers at stir

33 farmers have died over last three weeks: AIKS

The All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) on Saturday claimed that 33 farmers have lost their lives during the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s agriculture marketing laws, over the past three weeks. Condolence meetings will be held under a joint front of farmer unions at more than one lakh villages on Sunday to pay homage to them, the AIKS said.

Issuing a press statement the AIKS said “Shraddhanjali Diwas” (Homage Day) would be observed across the country on Sunday in response to a call from Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a joint front of farmer unions, to pay tributes to the farmers who had died during the agitation since November 26.

“As per the records 33 farmers who had been participating in the struggle have died since November 26 due to accidents, illness and hostile weather conditions. The farmers and all sections of the people will pay homage to them from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 20 by organising condolence meetings, human chain and garlanding the photos of the departed fighters in more than one lakh villages across the country,” said an AIKS press statement.

Rebuts Tomar letter

In reply to the recent open letter to farmers by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the All-India Kisan Sangarsh Co-ordination Committee (AIKSCC) on Saturday released a reponse addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Tomar saying the attack launched by them against the demands of the farmers and their movement over the past two days showed they did not sympathise with the farmers and had no intentions to resolve their problems. The letter also put forth a point-by-point rebuttal of various claims made by Mr. Tomar in his letter.

Meanwhile, responding to Mr Modi’s comments on ASSOCHAM foundation day that farmers had already started reaping benefits of agricultural reforms, the farmer leaders accused him of repeating the “untruth” and questioned his intentions for raising the farmers’ issue at an association of industries.

Bharatiya Kisan Union president Rakesh Tikait said Mr. Modi speaking about the benefits to farmers from the platform of an industry body created “doubts”.

“If farmers are benefited, he should talk to farmers. But he is talking to the businessmen about it,” said Mr. Tikait.

AIKS general-secretary Hannan Mollah said farmer leaders had countered Mr. Modi on his claims at a function in Madhya Pradesh, but he was repeating the “same untruth repeatedly”.

On the Supreme Court’s proposal for formation of a committee, Mr. Mollah said setting up of committees does not help and is an old tactic of governments to delay things.

“Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had suggested formation of a committee in the first meeting, but we rejected it,” said Mr. Mollah.

In a related development, former Union Minister and BJP leader Birender Singh in Haryana also came out in support of the farmers and held a sit-in at Jhajjar on Friday. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Singh said the sit-in was held under the aegis of “Chhotu Ram Vichar Manch” and more such demonstrations would be held at different district headquarters every day.

“It is not about just these three laws, but the farmers should be made a partner in the economic prosperity. The government must engage farmers in meaningful dialogue putting the three farm laws on hold,” said Mr. Singh, the grandson of peasant leader Chhotu Ram. He said the Manch would also carry out campaign across the State to make farmers aware of their rights.