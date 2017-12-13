Hold meet on PCPNDT Act: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the government to hold a meeting with stakeholders, including online search engines Google, Yahoo and Microsoft, to finalise a mechanism to ensure that materials violating Indian laws prohibiting pre-natal sex determination are not hosted on websites.
A Bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud directed the meeting to be held within six weeks.
The apex court, while disposing of the PIL petition, said the Centre, its nodal agency and experts “shall take steps so that mandate of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 are not violated.” The court asked the search engines to cooperate with the government.
