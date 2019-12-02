Hold JEE exam in Punjabi too, says Minister

Punjab Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Sunday demanded that the joint engineering entrance examination (main) should be held in Punjabi and other regional languages too.
The Minister for the Punjab Higher Education and Languages made the demand in his letter to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
“On the demand by the different State governments, the Union Ministry has decided that from 2021 this entrance test would also be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Marathi, Oriya and Telugu,” Mr. Bajwa has written to the Union Minister, said a Punjab government statement here.
The statement quoted the Minister as saying that it is very unfortunate that Punjabi has not been included in this list. He urged immediate action to add Punjabi in the list.
