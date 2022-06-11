Hizbul militant shot dead in Kulgam encounter
The operation against hiding terrorists is going on in Khandipora area, says police
A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, June 11, 2022, police said.
They said the encounter happened after the police launched a cordon and search operation in Khandipora area of the south Kashmir district following a specific input about the presence of terrorists there.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces.
In the exchange of fire, one terrorists was killed, the official said, adding the deceased belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.
The operation is going on, he said.
