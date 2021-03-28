Hizbul militant among two killed in J&K encounter

Srinagar

28 March 2021 14:55 IST

Eencounter in Wangam area of South Kashmir's Shopian, which began on March 27 evening, came to an end with the killing of two militants belonging to HM and Lashkar-e-Toiba

A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant, who had gone to Pakistan for arms training and returned last week, was among the two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian on March 27, police said on March 28.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said the encounter in Wangam area of South Kashmir's Shopian, which began on March 27 evening, was over with the killing of two militants belonging to HM and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

“Two deadly terrorists have been killed in the operation. One of them Inatullah Sheikh, a resident of Shopian, was active since 2018 and had gone to Pakistan that year for arms training. He returned last week only. He was with HM,” the IGP said in Srinagar.

Mr. Kumar said the other militant Adil Malik, resident of Anantnag, belonged to LeT.

“One AK-47 rifle, one M4 rifle and a pistol has been recovered from the encounter site,” he said, adding, so far this year, security forces have recovered two M4 rifles from the militants.

The IGP said it was more likely that Sheikh had brought the M4 rifle with him from Pakistan.

An Army trooper identified as Havildar Pinku Kumar was also killed in the gunfight, while another soldier was injured.

The injured soldier was taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar and his condition is stated to be stable.