Hizbul chief Salahuddin’s son, JKLF leader’s wife among four sacked by J&K govt.

The Jammu & Kashmir administration has sacked four employees, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen supremo Syed Salahuddin and the wife of JKLF leader Bitta Karrate, under Article 311 for alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

Those sacked are Muheet Ahmad Bhat, a scientist in the post-graduate Department of Computer Science, University of Kashmir; Majid Hussain Qadri, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir; Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager IT, JKEDI and Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, Publicity, Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir.

The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, “as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the State.”

Under sections of Article 311, an employee can be sacked based on the reports of security agencies.

Mueed is son of United Jehad Council chief Syed Salahuddin, and Assabah-Ul-Arjamand Khan is wife of JKLF leader Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate.

According to PTI, Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate is currently in judicial custody in terror-funding cases.

Earlier, two other sons of Salahuddin were also sacked. The service of the grandson of late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was also terminated.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Dr. Muheet Ahmad Bhat, Scientist-D in Post-Graduate Department of Computer Science, University of Kashmir, S/o Ghulam Rasool Bhat R/o Arabal, Shalimar, District Srinagar,” reads a government order..

Similar orders were issued to terminated the services of other three employees.

The Lieutenant Governor’ administration had constituted a committee in 2020 and assigned to scrutinize the inputs, records and cognizable material of employees. Around 40 employees have been sacked on the basis of reports by security agencies.