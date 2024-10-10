GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hizb-ut-Tahrir declared terrorist organisation by MHA

The Ministry said HuT aims to establish Islamic state and Caliphate globally, including in India, by overthrowing democratically elected governments through jihad and terrorist activities

Published - October 10, 2024 08:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday (October 10, 2024) declared Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“The outfit is involved in various acts of terror, including radicalising the gullible youths to join terrorist organisations and raise funds for terror activities, posing a serious threat to the national security and sovereignty of India. The Modi government is committed to securing Bharat by dealing the forces of terror with an iron fist,” the MHA said in a post on X.

Hizb-ut-Tahrir case: NIA arrests key operative from Puducherry

HuT is active in Bangladesh also.

The MHA notification said that HuT aims to establish Islamic state and Caliphate globally, including in India, by overthrowing democratically elected governments through jihad and terrorist activities while involving citizens, which is a grave threat to the democratic setup and internal security of the country.

It said that HuT is involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS, and raising funds for terror activities. It promotes terrorism through social media platforms, secure apps and by conducting Dawah meetings.

“And, whereas, the Central Government believes that ‘Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT)’ is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India,” the notification said making it the 45th outfit to be banned in India.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested an alleged member of HuT from Chennai. In a press release, the Central agency said that Faizul Rahman, state ‘amir’ of HuT in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, was arrested in the case relating to a conspiracy involving the spread of disaffection and secessionism. The NIA took over the case from the Chennai Police in July 2024.

