GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Hit by poll debacle, Ajit Pawar holds emergency meetings

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi to discuss his resignation with Amit Shah and the BJP brass

Published - June 06, 2024 10:06 pm IST - Pune

Shoumojit Banerjee
Nationalist Congress Party leaders during a meeting at the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on June 6, 2024.

Nationalist Congress Party leaders during a meeting at the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on June 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Amid the crisis engulfing the ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra following its rout in the Lok Sabha election, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on June 6 summoned emergency meetings of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction leaders, even as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has offered to step down from his post, reached Delhi to meet the BJP top brass.

A flurry of meetings were held by Mr. Ajit Pawar, who summoned his NCP faction’s core committee to take stock of the party’s disastrous electoral performance, at his residence ‘Devagiri’ in Mumbai.

Cracks emerge in Maharashtra’s ruling coalition after a sulking Ajit Pawar skips NDA meet in Delhi

The meetings took place amid swirling rumours that several legislators of Mr. Ajit Pawar’s faction were reportedly in touch with the rival NCP (SP) faction headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar, which scored a stunning victory in the election, snaring eight of 10 Lok Sabha seats his party contested, and decisively proving to his nephew that the electorate had rejected the manner in which Ajit split the NCP to align with the BJP last year.

Stressing that “not even a single MLA will go over to Sharad Pawar’s side”, NCP (Ajit faction) State chief Sunil Tatkare claimed instead that some legislators from the Sharad Pawar-led faction were reportedly in touch with his party.

“The core group meeting took stock of our performance in the Lok Sabha election. While we have not been able to secure the expected success, the overall performance of our coalition in the State and at the Centre has not been up to expectation either…no MLA from our side is going anywhere,” Mr. Tatkare said.

Elections results 2024: Maharashtra’s onion chronicles, a tearjerker for the NDA

He was responding to claims made by Sharad Pawar faction MLA Rohit Pawar, who said that 16-18 MLAs of the Ajit faction were in touch with the NCP (SP).

Loss in Baramati

The NCP leader was the sole candidate form his party to win the election as he successfully retained the Raigad Lok Sabha seat. The biggest blow for the Ajit Pawar faction, which lost three of the four seats it contested, was that of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, where Mr. Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar was defeated by his cousin — Supriya Sule, who is Mr. Sharad Pawar’s daughter.

The loss has cast a shadow over the future of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP within the Mahayuti coalition.

‘Young Turks’ lead charge in Congress renaissance in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Mr. Ajit Pawar’s colleague and counterpart in the BJP, Mr. Fadnavis, first left for Nagpur and then proceeded to Delhi in the evening, where he is expected to meet Union Minister Amit Shah to convey his decision to be relieved from ministerial duties in order to focus on party building in the State.

Following the BJP’s defeat in the State, Mr. Fadnavis, while accepting responsibility for the BJP’s poll debacle in Maharashtra (the saffron party won a mere nine of the 29 seats it contested), has offered to step down from his ministerial post in the Mahayuti government in order to work “full time” for the party ahead of the Assembly election due later this year.

While several leaders within the State BJP urged Mr. Fadnavis to reconsider the decision, the opposition MVA had a field day in taking potshots at Mr. Fadnavis’ ‘resignation’, which it dubbed as mere gimmick.  

‘The villain’

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut called Mr. Fadnavis “the villain” of Maharashtra’s politics and lambasted him for having destroyed the State’s political culture by continuously indulging in vendetta politics.

No chance of Uddhav going back to BJP-led NDA: Sharad Pawar NCP faction leader

“Such gimmicks are common in politics. Maharashtra has rejected the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. He is the villain of Maharashtra’s politics, and the BJP has today met with a bad fate only because of him. He has poisoned the State’s political culture and he is paying for it now,” Mr. Raut said. He claimed that the people of the State allegedly disapproved of Mr. Fadnavis even more than they did of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Shah.

Criticising Mr. Fadnavis’ ‘hubris’, Mr. Raut said that in Vidarbha, said to be the BJP’s stronghold, the party was decisively routed by the Congress with only stalwart BJP leader Nitin Gadkari managing to hold on to his Nagpur seat.

The Sena (UBT) leader further claimed that if Mr. Modi tried to forcibly form the government, it would not last as he was allegedly facing opposition from within the party.

“My information is that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s top leadership is looking for an alternative to Mr. Modi,” Mr. Raut claimed.

With Mr. Ajit Pawar and his NCP as well as Mr. Fadnavis and the BJP going into a huddle, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his leaders will be reaching Delhi to meet with Mr. Modi and the BJP brass.

Mr. Shinde, like Mr. Ajit Pawar, took stock of the coalition’s performance in the Lok Sabha election at a meeting with his leaders on June 6.

Sources said that Mr. Shinde, whose Sena faction won seven of the 15 seats it contested, has now emerged as the third-largest member of the NDA after N. Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United).

Mr. Shinde is likely to demand a Cabinet berth at the Centre along with two Ministers of State, said informed sources.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / General Elections 2024 / Nationalist Congress Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / Shiv Sena / alliances and coalition / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.