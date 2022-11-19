History needs to be rewritten to convey that Mughals did not conquer all of India: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

November 19, 2022 11:57 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

He was launching an event to mark the 400th anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, a celebrated general of the Ahom dynasty, who ruled Assam for 600 years

The Hindu Bureau

 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meets social media influencers in New Delhi on November 19, 2022 “to seek their support in creating awareness on Assam’s legendary General Lachit Barphukan”. Photo: Twitter/@himantabiswa

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has committed a “sin” by attacking Hindutva ideologue V. D. Savarkar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Savarkar spent many years in jail; what have the people questioning him done for the country. It is a sin which Rahul Gandhi should not commit,” Mr. Sarma said at an event.

ALSO READ
Gujarat poll results will pave way for Modi as PM in 2024, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam Chief Minister was launching an event to mark the 400th anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, a celebrated general of the Ahom dynasty, who ruled Assam for 600 years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sarma claimed that the Mughals never conquered northeastern India and South India but these facts have been distorted.

“History needs to be rewritten because the Left historians have distorted and made it appear as though the Mughal emperors conquered the entire India. They never conquered northeast India and South India,” he said.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup
ALSO READ
Savarkar comment | Police complaint registered against Rahul Gandhi

The Assam Chief Minister further said it was ”left conspiracy to project that the whole of India was defeated by the Mughals.”

Mr. Sarma said he had requested all the Chief Ministers to include Lachit Barphukan in the history books and said the northeast chief would take up with the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to include historiography of the region in the school curriculum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Assam / history

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US