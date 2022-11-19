History needs to be rewritten to convey that Mughals did not conquer all of India: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

November 19, 2022 11:57 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has committed a “sin” by attacking Hindutva ideologue V. D. Savarkar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Savarkar spent many years in jail; what have the people questioning him done for the country. It is a sin which Rahul Gandhi should not commit,” Mr. Sarma said at an event.

The Assam Chief Minister was launching an event to mark the 400th anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, a celebrated general of the Ahom dynasty, who ruled Assam for 600 years.

Mr. Sarma claimed that the Mughals never conquered northeastern India and South India but these facts have been distorted.

“History needs to be rewritten because the Left historians have distorted and made it appear as though the Mughal emperors conquered the entire India. They never conquered northeast India and South India,” he said.

Trending

The Assam Chief Minister further said it was ”left conspiracy to project that the whole of India was defeated by the Mughals.”

Mr. Sarma said he had requested all the Chief Ministers to include Lachit Barphukan in the history books and said the northeast chief would take up with the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to include historiography of the region in the school curriculum.

ADVERTISEMENT