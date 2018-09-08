Hindu society on the rise: Bhagwat

more-in

Hindu society is now on an ascendant path, spreading its wisdom to the world, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said. Mr. Bhagwat was addressing the second World Hindu Congress (WHC), coinciding with the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s speech at the Parliament of World Religions in 1893 in Chicago. Abhay Asthana, president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA) and coordinator of the WHC, said 2,500 delegates from 60 countries were attending the event.

“We have stopped our descent, we are now contemplating our ascent. We are no longer an enslaved society, we are no longer a downtrodden nation. People of the world are in dire need of our ancient wisdom,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said Hindu society had all knowledge but stopped using it for several centuries. “In India, everyone used to know that money is not everything. But why are we suffering for thousand years? We had everything and we knew everything. We forgot to practise what we knew. We also forgot to work together,” he said.

“Hindus will progress only when we work as a society. Some parties, some governments or some organisations alone cannot ensure that.”

Mr. Bhagwat said the Hindu society had meritorious people in all fields of knowledge but fail to work together as a community. “Coming together of Hindus in itself is a difficult thing. A tiger might prefer to roam around alone. But know that wild dogs can surround and destroy it,” he said, adding that all walks of life must be “infused with Hindutva.” “What was Anupam Kher doing here? He is a film actor. We need films to have Hindutva in them,” said the RSS chief.

“Our values are universal values, presently called by the world as Hindu values. Individual, society, the environment all benefit from them and eventually it leads to the truth that is parmeshwar. To provide this as a framework for the world is the duty of the Hindu nation and the Hindu society,” said Mr. Bhagwat. The RSS chief said the organisation was a “postmodern” outfit with a “futuristic” outlook. “We are postmodern. What humanity will need 20 years from now, we are thinking today,” he said.

Mr. Asthana, said the word “Hindu refers to a civilization, to a people, rooted in the soil of Bharat.” “…as a people we must focus on wealth creation….we may graduate from individual success to collective success.”

Bharat Barai, Chicago-based doctor and a close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi read out a message from him. “Hinduism is among the oldest beliefs in the history of humankind. The rich tenets and doctrines of Hinduism spread far and wide, across the various continents. It is in the various aspects of HIndu philosophy that we can find the solution to several problems that plague the world today,” read the message.