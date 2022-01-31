Hindu outfits stage protests across Gujarat

Ahmedabad

31 January 2022 22:54 IST

Shops vandalised, police van set afire

The killing of a person over his controversial social media post has triggered Statewide protests by Hindu right-wing outfits in Gujarat.

The protests, demanding stern action against the culprits allegedly involved in the murder of Kishan Boliya on January 25, turned violent at many places.

Thousands of protesters gathered near the Police Commissioner’s office in Rajkot on Monday. Several shops and a police van were vandalised, forcing the police to resort to lathi charge.

Incidents of violence and clashes were also reported in Kathlal, Anand and Chhota Udepur too. The police have so far arrested five persons, including a cleric from Delhi, in connection with the murder.

Functionaries of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, the Hindu Jagran Manch and the Bajrang Dal organised vehicle rallies and foot marches in several cities.Protest marches, shutdowns and prayer meets were also held in Surat, Gandhinagar, Tankara, Jetpur,Modasa, Morbi, Porbandar, Rajula, Mahuva, Deesa, Siddhpur, Karjan, Dabhoi and Padra.