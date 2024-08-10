ADVERTISEMENT

Hindu groups protest Bangladesh attacks on minorities

Published - August 10, 2024 06:43 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Members of at least six organisations submit a list of demands to the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh posted in Guwahati

The Hindu Bureau

Members of at least six Hindu organisations marched to the office of the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati to protest the targeted attacks on minorities during the political turmoil in the neighbouring country.

The groups, including Kutumba Surakshya Parishad and Hindu Surakshya Sena, also handed over a memorandum to the representatives of Bangladesh containing a list of demands and requests.

“If the (interim) government of Bangladesh thinks it is not in a position to ensure the dignity of life and security to the Hindus and Buddhists living in Bangladesh, it should think of making a separate autonomous state for the minorities,” the groups said in the joint memorandum.

“The government of Bangladesh must ensure that a single Bangladeshi citizen does not enter India illegally (during the unrest) and should give proper settlement and justice to the victims of brutality,” they said.

They also said Dhaka should apologise to the world, accepting their failure to respect the human rights of their citizens, specifically the religious minorities.

The memorandum was copied to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Secretary General of the United Nations in New York, USA.

