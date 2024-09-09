Hindi should be generally accepted as the language of work with consensus: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was unanimously re-elected the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language on Monday (September 9, 2024), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Mr. Shah served as the Chairperson of the committee from 2019 to 2024. With formation of the new government, a meeting of the committee was held on Monday to reconstitute it.

In his address, the Home Minister said Hindi was in a way associated with employment and technology now. The government was also making special efforts to integrate all the new-age technologies with Hindi, he said. In the past 10 years, the committee had tried to ensure that Hindi became a friend of all local languages ​​and did not compete with any language. “We should take care that the speakers of any local language do not have an inferiority complex and that Hindi is generally accepted as the language of work with consensus and agreement,” he said. Without competing with any Indian language, “we need to increase the acceptance of Hindi”, he said.

New software

Mr. Shah said the Department of Official Language was developing a software that would automatically translate all the languages in the Eighth Schedule on a technical basis. “Once this work is completed, Hindi will gain acceptance and evolve in our work at a very fast pace,” he said.

He added that in the last five years, the government had given three large volumes of the committee’s report to the President, which had never happened before.

“We have to move forward with such a goal that on Independence Day in 2047, our country’s entire work will be done in Indian languages ​​with pride. We have to give a new life to the 1,000-year-old Hindi language, make it accepted and try to complete the task left before us by the freedom fighters,” the Minister said.

Mr. Shah said that under the Munshi-Iyengar Committee, it was decided that a language commission, which would consider linguistic diversity, would be formed every five years, but it was forgotten.

The Parliamentary Committee on Official Language was constituted under the provisions of Section 4 of the Official Languages Act, 1963, in the year 1976. The committee comprises 30 members of Parliament, of which 20 are from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

