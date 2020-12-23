Hindi news channel ‘Republic Bharat’ fined by UK regulator for hate speech

Arnab Goswami

New Delhi

23 December 2020 11:47 IST

The fine has been levied for the channel's daily current affairs discussion programme Poochta Hai Bharat which is presented by Arnab Goswami and telecast on 6 September 2019.

The Hindi news channel arm of Republic TV, Republic Bharat, was fined 20,000 pounds approximately ₹19 lakh by the United Kingdom’s communications regulator Office of Communications (Ofcom) on Tuesday for broadcasting content that involved “offensive language”, “uncontextualised hate speech” and “abusive or derogatory treatment of individuals, groups, religions or communities”.

The channel has also been asked to air an apology on the channel.

The fine has been levied for the channel's daily current affairs discussion programme Poochta Hai Bharat which is presented by Arnab Goswami and telecast on 6 September 2019.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the Ofcom statement, the debate featured in this episode focused on India’s attempt to send the Chandrayaan 22 spacecraft to the Moon on 22 July 2019. The debate between Mr. Goswami and guest contributors focused on Indo-Pakistani relations. "This included discussion of India’s record of space exploration and other technological advancements in comparison to Pakistan’s, the on-going dispute between Pakistan and India over Kashmir, and Pakistan’s alleged involvement in terrorist activities against Indian targets," the statement said.

Giving further details of the discussion, the statement said that Mr. Goswami while addressing Pakistan roclaimed, "We make scientists, you make terrorists.”

The sanctions have been imposed on Worldview Media Network Limited, which holds the licence for airing Republic Bharat in the UK.

The decision on breach of the Ofcom code was taken on 24 February this year and the fine has been laid on Tuesday. "Ofcom’s Executive found that this programme contained uncontextualised hate speech and that this content was potentially highly offensive", the statement said.