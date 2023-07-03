Hindi helps us shape our national character: Mandaviya

July 03, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Promotion and increased use of Hindi help people communicate with a common national voice despite the country's wide diversity, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on July 3.

Addressing a meeting of 'Hindi Salahkar Samiti' here, Mr. Mandaviya said it is important to understand the primacy of the national language.

"It provides a platform for our expression and also provides a bridge for national oneness and unit. We may use our regional languages but we should respect Hindi as the national language. Let us all use Hindi as a language that helps us shape our national character," he said.

Union Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare S.P. Singh Baghel and Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present on the occasion.

Hindi Salahkar Samiti is a committee constituted in each ministry of the Central government to promote official work in Hindi, with a provision to hold at least two meetings in a year.

Mr. Mandaviya also highlighted the various activities being done at the ministry level to promote the use of Hindi in official work.

“Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is resolute in its commitment to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted upon it by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, to propagate the official language Hindi and accomplish the goals outlined in the annual programme. The ministry recognizes Hindi as a symbol of our national and cultural unity, reflecting our collective nationalism,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, MoS Pawar said that the Hindi language is both sweet and easy and its promotion should be encouraged not only because it is part of our tradition and heritage but also to connect with people in a better way.

MoS Baghel also urged everyone to progressively increase the use of Hindi in official work. He stressed on better awareness and promotion of use of Hindi among the officers.

Various suggestions and inputs were also offered by the dignitaries present at the meet to promote progressively higher use of Hindi in various activities of the Ministry.

Mr. Baghel suggested naming of medicines of all branches — allopathy, homeopathy and ayurveda — in Hindi, especially in the Hindi-speaking belt.

He also proposed that doctors be encouraged to prescribe medicines in Hindi. This, he argued, will help people and also promote the use of Hindi.

Mr. Baghel also stated that the use of Hindi for official purposes should be enhanced so that people feel proud to speak in Hindi, and also in order to counter the impression that only English is a modern language. Other members suggested organizing such meetings across India, encouraging people to speak in Hindi with a sense of pride.

