Hindenburg alleges Sebi head Madhabi Buch had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in ‘Adani scandal’

U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against market regulator Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, alleging she and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the ‘Adani money siphoning scandal’.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a blogpost, Hindenburg said 18 months since its damning report on Adani, “SEBI has shown a surprising lack of interest in Adani’s alleged undisclosed web of Mauritius and offshore shell entities.” Citing “whistleblower documents”, it said, “Madhabi Buch, the current chairperson of SEBI, and her husband had stakes in both obscure offshore funds used in the Adani money siphoning scandal.” Obscure offshore Bermuda and Mauritius funds, allegedly controlled by Vinod Adani — elder brother of group chairman Gautam Adani — are alleged to have been used to round-trip funds and inflate stock price.

Hindenburg said, “A declaration of funds, signed by a principal at IIFL states that the source of the investment is ‘salary’ and the couple’s net worth is estimated at $10 million..

ADVERTISEMENT

No immediate comments were available from Sebi.

In January 2023, Hindenburg Research, which in the past has shorted, or bet against, companies like electric truck maker Nikola Corp and Twitter (now X), accused Adani Group of pulling “the largest con in corporate history” by using a web of companies in tax havens to inflate its revenue and manipulate stock prices, even as debt piled up.

Though the conglomerate vehemently denied all allegations, the damning report sent the group’s shares into a free fall, wiping out over $150 billion in market value of the 10 listed entities at their lowest point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the 10 listed companies have since recouped the losses.

After the Hindenburg report, the Supreme Court asked Sebi to complete its investigation and set up a separate expert panel to look into regulatory lapses. The panel did not give any adverse report on Adani and the apex court too stated that no other probe other than the one being done by Sebi was required.

Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India), which had been investigating the Adani group even before Hindenburg report, told a Supreme Court-appointed panel in 2023 that it was investigating 13 opaque offshore entities that held between 14% and 20% across five publicly traded stocks of the conglomerate. It hasn’t stated if the two incomplete probes have since been completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The current SEBI Chairperson and her husband, Dhaval Buch, had hidden stakes in the exact same obscure offshore Bermuda and Mauritius funds, found in the same complex nested structure, used by Vinod Adani,” Hindenburg said.

It said, on March 22, 2017, just weeks ahead of his wife being appointed SEBI chairperson, Dhaval Buch wrote to Mauritius fund administrator Trident Trust, according to documents we received from a whistleblower. The email was regarding his and his wife’s investment in the Global Dynamic Opportunities Fund (GDOF).

“In the letter, Dhaval Buch requested to ‘be the sole person authorised to operate the Accounts’, seemingly moving the assets out of his wife’s name ahead of the politically sensitive appointment,” it alleged.

“In a later account statement dated February 26th, 2018, addressed to Madhabi Buch’s private email, the full details of the structure are revealed: “GDOF Cell 90 (IPEplus Fund 1)“. Again, this is the exact same Mauritius-registered “cell” of the fund, found several layers deep in a convoluted structure, reportedly used by Vinod Adani,” it alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.