Hindenburg-Adani row: Mauritius FPIs named in Hindenburg report challenge SEBI norms; Jairam Ramesh reiterates demand for probe

Two Mauritius-based foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who were mentioned in the 2023 report on the Adani Group by short-seller Hindenburg Research, have petitioned the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), seeking urgent relief from complying with SEBI’s new foreign investor norms before the upcoming September 9 deadline.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh on Sunday (September 8, 2024) flagged that both the FPIs are alleged to be violating rules that require investors to not be over-invested in a single stock. “These rules are meant to ensure that black money routed through tax havens do not flood back into Indian capital markets. They must be upheld at all costs,” said Mr. Ramesh on X.

“These are the very same FPIs who stand accused of participating in the Adani Group’s brazen attempt to bypass SEBI’s regulations and amass benami stakes in its own companies,” he added.

“These are the very firms that benefitted from SEBI’s removal of the requirement to identify the ‘ultimate beneficial owner’ of offshore funds, a decision that it was forced under public pressure to reverse in June 2023 in a tacit admission of its guilt,” the senior Congress leader further said.

He reiterated the need for a SEBI investigation into these violations that was supposed to be completed in two months but is still languishing 18 months later

“SEBI has a lot to explain, quite apart from the multiple conflicts of interest of its Chairperson that are now unravelling,” he noted.

Previously in August 2024, Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius had said the offshore fund at the heart of the conflict of interest allegation Hindenburg Research levelled against SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch is not domiciled in the island nation, and that it does not permit creation of shell companies.

In a statement, the FSC had said it had taken cognisance of the contents of the report published by Hindenburg Research on August 10, 2024 wherein mention has been made of ‘Mauritius-based shell entities’ and Mauritius as a ‘tax haven’.

“The report of Hindenburg has further cited ‘IPE Plus Fund’ is a small offshore Mauritius Fund and ‘IPE Plus Fund 1, a fund registered in Mauritius’. We wish to clarify that IPE Plus Fund and IPE Plus Fund 1 are not licensees of the FSC and are not domiciled in Mauritius,” it had said.

