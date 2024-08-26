Ahead of the Assembly election in Jharkhand, Assam Chief Minister and co-in charge of the Jharkhand poll campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday urged former Chief Minister Champai Soren to join the BJP. Mr. Sarma’s statement has come at a time when Mr. Champai is in New Delhi and is likely to meet senior leaders of the BJP.

Last week, Mr. Champai had announced that he would float a political party. Mr. Sarma said he has spoken to Mr. Champai several times in the last five to six months. On August 18, Mr. Champai had shared a post on his X handle saying that he was “insulted” while being the Chief Minister.

“I personally want Champai Soren to join BJP and strengthen us. However, he is a senior leader and me commenting on him is not good. If he is in Delhi, he will surely try to speak. I have spoken to him directly and indirectly several times but never had political talks. However, the time has come to speak politics with him,” Mr. Sarma said in Ranchi before boarding a flight to New Delhi.

Mr. Champai, 67, has rejected the option of retiring. He is left with the option of forming a separate outfit or joining a like-minded political party. He had said that within a week, he will take the final decision.

In his social media post, Mr. Champai had said that on several occasions he was insulted and humiliated by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) when he served as Chief Minister for a brief period. His anger was directed at Chief Minister Hemant Soren who had removed him from the post after coming out of jail last month.

Last week, Mr. Champai had gone to New Delhi but did not meet any BJP leaders. Ever since he returned to Jharkhand, he has kept himself busy in the Kolhan region, meeting supporters. Despite his rebellion, no senior JMM leader has made any direct statement against Mr. Champai. Even Mr. Hemant has not said anything on his social media posts. Mr. Champai is still a member of the JMM and has not made a formal announcement of quitting the party.

When asked about Mr. Hemant accusing the BJP of poaching MLAs of other parties, Mr. Sarma, on a lighter note, said that even he (Hemant) should join BJP for the country’s sake.

He said the Chief Minister should call an all-party meeting over Bangladeshi infiltration in the State. “Bangladeshi infiltration is the biggest issue in Jharkhand and if Chief Minister Hemant Soren is ready to resolve this issue, then he should call an all-party meeting. BJP is also ready for his leadership on this issue,” Mr. Sarma said.