ADVERTISEMENT

Several roads closed in Himachal Pradesh after landslide on Manimahesh route

Published - July 11, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Shimla

Light rain continue to take place across the Himachal Pradesh

PTI

Low clouds cover the mountains after rainfall, in Shimla on July 8, 2024. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A landslide obstructed the route to Manimahesh Dal lake in Bharmour area of Chamba district on July 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 19-second video of the event that occurred between Goinallah and Donali, made by a traveller, turned up on social media.

Though Manimahesh Yatra starts on August 17 and stays on till September 15, devotees and tourists take the yatra outside these dates as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The administration has asked people not to take the route and has put up information boards on the stretch.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Twelve roads including four each in Shimla and Mandi and three in Kangra, are closed for vehicular traffic following rain last week, the State emergency operation centre said.

Vehicles move past a damaged section of the Circular Road following a landslide, in Shimla on July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Light rain continue to take place across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasauli, with 39 mm of rain, was the wettest, followed by Dharamshala 22.6 mm, Poanta Sahib 22 mm, Nahan 13.2 mm, Olinda 8.4 mm, Sarahan and Dalhousie 6 mm each, and Shimla 3.5 mm.

The Met office in Shimla has issued a 'yellow' warning predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Friday and Saturday. It has predicted a wet spell till July 17.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a minimum night temperature of 11.7 degrees Celsius, while Una was hottest during the day recording a high of 38 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the State Directorate of Tourism and Civil Aviation in a statement said the majority of the roads in the State are open and accessible for the tourists and residents.

Key tourist destinations, including Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti are open for tourists, the statement read.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US